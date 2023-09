Mandla J. Radebe of the University of Johannesburg talks about the outcomes of the recent BRICS summit in South Africa. He analyzes the politics of the expansion, the new financial architecture under construction, and the role of BRICS in the African continent

Mandla J. Radebe, Director for the Centre for Data and Digital Communications at University of Johannesburg, talks about the outcome of the 15th summit of BRICS leaders. He analyzes the major themes of the summit, the politics of expansion of the bloc, and the kind of role BRICS is anticipated to play in Africa.

He also talks about how countries are resolving their differences and the kind of new financial architecture that is being constructed.