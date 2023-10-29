As Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip continue for a third week, health infrastructure finds itself on the brink. The lack of water, food, and medical supplies exacerbated by the siege of Gaza are putting additional burden on people’s health and health workers. Layth Hanbali, a health worker and activist from Palestine, talks about the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank, reflecting on how the current health crisis is connected to settler colonialism and the occupation of Palestine.
End to the occupation needed to fulfil right to health in Palestine
Palestinian health worker Layth Hanbali speaks about how Israel’s siege has devastated Gaza’s health system which was already struggling due to the blockade