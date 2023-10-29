As Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip continue for a third week, health infrastructure finds itself on the brink. The lack of water, food, and medical supplies exacerbated by the siege of Gaza are putting additional burden on people’s health and health workers. Layth Hanbali, a health worker and activist from Palestine, talks about the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank, reflecting on how the current health crisis is connected to settler colonialism and the occupation of Palestine.