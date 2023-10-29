End to the occupation needed to fulfil right to health in Palestine

Palestinian health worker Layth Hanbali speaks about how Israel’s siege has devastated Gaza’s health system which was already struggling due to the blockade

October 29, 2023 by Peoples Health Dispatch

As Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip continue for a third week, health infrastructure finds itself on the brink. The lack of water, food, and medical supplies exacerbated by the siege of Gaza are putting additional burden on people’s health and health workers. Layth Hanbali, a health worker and activist from Palestine, talks about the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank, reflecting on how the current health crisis is connected to settler colonialism and the occupation of Palestine.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
