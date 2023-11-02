Israel bombed the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza for the third time on Thursday. Israel’s attacks on the camp have killed at least 195 Palestinians with at least 120 more people missing under the rubble

Israel bombed the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza for the third time on the morning of Thursday, November 2, killing at least 29 more people, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Israel’s attacks on the camp have killed at least 195 Palestinians with at least 120 more people missing under the rubble.

Over 800 Palestinians have been wounded in the attacks on the densely populated camp.

The United Nations Human Rights office (OHCHR) said on Thursday that Israel’s repeated attacks on the Jabalya refugee camp are “disproportionate” and may “amount to war crimes.”

At least five more Palestinians were killed on Thursday morning when Israeli warplanes targeted an UNRWA school which had been converted into a camp, known as al-Shati. Thousands of Palestinians who have lost their homes due to Israeli bombings are living in the camp.

Reports also claimed that the al-Shati camp was attacked with white phosphorus which is banned.

A total of over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 23,000 have been wounded in the Israeli war on Gaza. More than 70% of all Palestinians killed are children or women, according to the UN.

The Israeli war began on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups breached the border fence and entered Israel in what they called Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Israel has also launched a ground offensive inside Palestinian territory. Reports indicate a large number of killings and destruction of civilian properties in the ground offensive too.

More hospitals shut in Gaza

Due to the indiscriminate Israeli bombing, 16 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza are already out of service, according to the Health Ministry.

More hospitals have announced they will be forced to cease their operations soon, citing lack of supply of electricity and essentials such as medicines.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only cancer hospital in the Gaza strip, announced the halting of its operations following repeated attacks by Israel in its vicinity and the shortage of fuel caused due to a complete blockade on the supply of essential commodities by Israel on the territory since October 9.

Reacting to the news, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca claimed that the hospital had shut down despite repeated warnings as “unfortunately, the international community and relevant institutions have not taken sufficient action to prevent the attacks on the hospitals” carried out by the Israeli war planes.

16 hospitals have been rendered inoperative due to Israeli attacks and the ongoing fuel shortages in Gaza, with the Turkish Friendship Hospital being the latest, media sources reported.#jordannews #Palestine #Isreal #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack #israelpalestinewar #FreePalestine… pic.twitter.com/txezvOz0yw — Jordan News (@jordannewsdaily) November 1, 2023

The hospital was attacked by Israel on Monday, October 30, leading to damage.

Meanwhile, a small number of severely injured Palestinians and some foreign nationals were able to leave the Gaza strip from Rafah border crossing on Wednesday for the first time since the war began. More people are expected to leave on Thursday.

Israel continues to kill and arrest Palestinians in West Bank and East Jerusalem

At least three Palestinians, including one child, were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in different parts of the occupied West Bank on Thursday morning.

The total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7 has crossed 132 with at least 34 of them being children. The occupation forces have killed more than 343 Palestinians in these territories since the beginning of the year.

Ayman Shaf'i, a #Palestinian boy, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces this morning in the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources. pic.twitter.com/4Rng54LODx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 2, 2023

Israeli occupation forces also arrested at least 65 more Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank on Thursday. A total of over 1,900 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli armed forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7.

Israel’s repeated targeting of civilians in the Palestinian territories has been condemned by many countries. After Bolivia cut ties with Israel on Tuesday, Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors from Israel.

On Wednesday Jordan joined these countries and recalled its ambassador from Israel. It claimed that it won’t send its ambassador back until Israel stops its war in Gaza.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Bahrain announced on Thursday that the Israeli ambassador has left the country and it has recalled its ambassador from Israel. It also claimed that it has halted all economic cooperation with Israel over its attacks on Palestinian people in Gaza.

Bahrain was the first country in the Arab region to sign the US-backed normalization deal with Israel in 2020 called Abraham Accords. Later, the UAE, Sudan, and Morocco also signed the deal.

Several other countries, including Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. also condemned Israel’s repeated attacks on the Jabalya refugee camp and on Palestinian civilians.

Speaking at yet another UN General Assembly session on Palestine, Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia reiterated his country’s demand of immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza warning that it is necessary to “prevent the crisis from engulfing the entire region.”

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on October 27 demanding an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza with over 120 countries supporting it. However, Israel has refused to adhere to it and continues its bombings targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza.