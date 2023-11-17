Israel has refused to abide by the binding UNSC resolution passed on Wednesday calling for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach Gaza

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza continued on the 42nd day on Friday, November 17, with more airstrikes and ground attacks across the besieged territory. Furthermore, Israeli raids and violent attacks also intensified significantly in the occupied West Bank, causing deaths and injuring dozens with 35 people being arrested.

The death toll in Gaza, according to the latest Palestinian ministry of health statistics, rose to over 11,500, including more than 4,700 children, 3,160 women and 668 elderly people. 29,000 Palestinians have been injured while more than 3,200 Palestinians are reported missing. The death toll in the occupied West Bank currently stands at 197, with 2,750 injured.

Israel attacked various areas in Gaza, including the Jabalya refugee camp in Northern Gaza, the Indonesian hospital, Khan Younis in Southern Gaza, Rafah also in Southern Gaza, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed in Jabalya, 15 in Nuseirat refugee camp, and at least 10 were killed near Khan Younis, with dozens of more casualties reported from other areas such as Rafah. The Indonesian hospital, which was also targeted with airstrikes, has become the latest hospital in Gaza to shut down.

Reports also noted that Israeli security forces have stepped up their raids in the occupied West Bank, with multiple casualties reported from across the area, including from Jenin, Ramallah, Hebron, and Nablus, as well as in East Jerusalem.

At least three Palestinians were killed in Jenin, where the Israeli forces also carried out a drone strike. Three Palestinians were killed in Jerusalem, while two others were shot dead in Hebron. Dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries, including several children in the city of Nablus.

Furthermore, Israeli forces also surrounded the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, arresting several doctors and other medical staff.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the United Nations expressed its regret over Israel’s rejection of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution that was passed on Wednesday calling for regular humanitarian pauses in the Israeli war and more aid delivery to Gaza.

The resolution, introduced by Malta, was passed after 12 security council members voted in its favor, with only three, namely the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia abstaining. Israel immediately rejected the resolution.

The resolution has been passed at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to become more and more critical by the day, with millions homeless and internally displaced and in dire need of humanitarian and medical assistance.

Additionally, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) also noted that in spite of the Israeli military driving out hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of Northern Gaza, 807,000 Palestinians are still living in that region.