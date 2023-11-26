Samidoun is an international organization, working for the cause of Palestinian prisoners. On the 2nd of November, Samidoun was banned by the Ministry of Interior in Germany.

Zaid Abdulnasser is a Palestinian refugee living in Berlin, Germany and a former member of “Samidoun – Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network”. Samidoun is an international organization, working for the cause of Palestinian prisoners. On the 2nd of November, Samidoun was banned by the Ministry of Interior in Germany. On November 23rd, German security authorities also conducted raids at properties connected to suspected Samidoun members. Previously, Zaid Abdulnasser had already been threatened with deportation, due to his political work.

In this interview, Zaid gives a comprehensive overview on the positions and history of Samidoun, the current enormous repression on pro-Palestinian solidarity and the undermining of fundamental democratic rights by the German state. Zaid explains the need to stand by the basic position of the struggle for national liberation in Palestine in the face of this massive repression. He exposes the racism against Arabs and Muslims and Germany’s open support of the occupation and the genocide in Gaza. Zaid unmasks the hypocritical position on anti-Semitism and explains the dangers behind labeling pro-Palestinian positions antisemitic.

The interview was recorded on November 12th.