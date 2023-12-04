Close to 16,000 Palestinians have now been killed as of the 59th day of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, a majority of them women and children, with close to 42,000 injured

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza entered the 59th day on Monday, December 4, with more than 800 Palestinians killed in the past 48 hours, as a result of the intensified Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks since the end of the pause. Israeli airstrikes struck several parts of Southern Gaza on Sunday, including in the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, demolishing and leveling entire residential neighborhoods consisting of hundreds of Palestinian homes.

Israeli attacks also hit parts of Northern and Central Gaza, including repeated air and ground attacks, along with raids in the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza city, Al-Shujaya, the Nuseirat refugee camp, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Deir el-Balah, the Kamal Adwan hospital among several other locations.

According to latest reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7 has surpassed 15,800 Palestinians, including 6,600 children and at least 3,550 women. Furthermore, at least 41,316 Palestinians have been injured, 75% of them women and children, and over 7,000 Palestinians are currently missing, feared to be trapped under the rubble.

More than 300,000 homes have been completely destroyed, amounting to an estimated 60% of all homes in Gaza, along with complete destruction or partial damage to 167 places of worship, at least 339 schools and other educational institutions, 87 ambulances, 11 bakeries, as well 26 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza which are not functioning as a result.

At least 1.7 million Palestinians have been internally displaced and forced into refugee camps, 47% of them being children.

Additionally, Israeli security forces have continued to carry out violent raids across the occupied West Bank, killing at least two Palestinians and injuring dozens of others, besides also arresting at least 60.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, at least 254 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem by Israeli security forces, including 57 children, along with more than 3,300 who have been injured. More than 3,540 have also been arrested across the West Bank in these raids.

The United Nations along with other humanitarian and aid agencies have once again raised alarm over the catastrophic and rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. It has also called for an immediate end to the Israeli attacks and an increase in the amount of aid being delivered to the battered Palestinian territory.

They have repeatedly noted that the amount of aid being allowed to reach Gaza is not nearly enough to provide assistance to the massive number of displaced civilians who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the Israeli bombardment.

Meanwhile, the Evacuation Zone Map released by Israel to purportedly “assist” Palestinian civilians to evacuate themselves and escape unhurt from Israeli attacks was widely condemned by Palestinian organizations and international groups. The map divides Gaza into 2,300 “blocks” and orders Palestinians to provide their block numbers to the Israeli military so they can be warned in advance to evacuate to a different block if Israel plans to carry out airstrikes or ground attacks.

A recent joint investigation by the news outlet +972 magazine and Local Call found that this is part of the Israeli plan to destroy all civilian and residential infrastructure in Gaza. This would render the blockaded territory completely uninhabitable and force Palestinians out of Gaza or risk being killed or injured by Israeli attacks.

According to the report, this would effectively leave Gaza for the Israeli state to take over and occupy, similar to the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.