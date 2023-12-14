Israeli forces abducted the director and over 70 staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after causing death of two injured Palestinians by preventing timely treatment

According to Wafa News Agency, on Thursday, December 14, Israeli forces opened fire on displaced families taking shelter in a school run by UNRWA and executed them inside Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The report stated that Israeli forces shot members of two families, including children, women, and the elderly at close range after entering the premises. The report did not give an exact number of civilians killed.

The Wafa report also mentioned bombings in different other parts of the Gaza strip and the killing of dozens others.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank in Israeli raids going on since Tuesday.

Two residential buildings were destroyed completely in an overnight Israeli raid over Wednesday in Rafah in southern Gaza killing at least 20 civilians and injuring several others. Scores of children were reportedly buried under the debris.

Rafah hosts almost half of Gaza’s total displaced population of over 1.9 million due to Israeli forces pushing them south by using indiscriminate bombing and forced evacuations.

At least two injured Palestinians died in northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital after Israeli forces prevented the doctors from providing them necessary treatment.

The Israeli troops also gathered all the injured people and the infants from the Adwan hospital in one room and later cut the supply of food, water and electricity, according to the Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Israel has detained the director of the Kamal Adwan hospital and taken at least 70 of its staff to unknown locations.

Over 18,600 Palestinians killed since October 7

Thursday marks the 69th day since the Israeli war in Gaza began on October 7. The total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks until Wednesday has crossed 18,400 with over 50,000 Palestinians injured.

At least 288 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

UNRWA documented on Thursday that at least 283 Palestinians taking shelter in its numerous camps in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks on those camps. It also stated that 135 of its staff have been killed in Israeli attacks in the same period.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, at least 3,679 students have been killed and over 5,400 have been injured in the Israeli war in Gaza since October 7. It has also documented over 200 teaching and non-teaching staff being killed and over 600 injuries in the same period.

It has been three days since the UN General Assembly passed a resolution with over 80% of countries voting for the ceasefire in Gaza. Israel has rejected the resolution and instead claimed that the war in Gaza will continue for months to come.

Israeli officials have indicated at various points that they plan to occupy Gaza. On Thursday, Israel’s social equity minister Amichai Chikli did not rule out creation of illegal settlements in Gaza and even proposed a division of the territory.