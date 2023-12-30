Roger Waters: “2023 has been one of the most dangerous years ever”

Listen to hear Waters’ and Prashad’s reflections on democracy, capitalism, and the heroic struggle for Palestinian liberation.

December 30, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Roger Waters and Vijay Prashad reflect on the major developments of 2023 which they term one of the worst years in the history of humanity due to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Waters spent several months of this year touring Europe and the Americas in his “This is Not a Drill” tour and was met with backlash from the right-wing and zionist lobbies in most countries.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print