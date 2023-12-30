Roger Waters and Vijay Prashad reflect on the major developments of 2023 which they term one of the worst years in the history of humanity due to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Waters spent several months of this year touring Europe and the Americas in his “This is Not a Drill” tour and was met with backlash from the right-wing and zionist lobbies in most countries.
Roger Waters: “2023 has been one of the most dangerous years ever”
Listen to hear Waters’ and Prashad’s reflections on democracy, capitalism, and the heroic struggle for Palestinian liberation.