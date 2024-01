The Palestine solidarity movement in the United States has been under increased pressure by authorities but shows no signs of letting up

Pro-Palestine activists with the #ShutItDown4Palestine coalition marched on Saturday January 27 in New York City to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to all US funding of Israel.

Despite facing repression from the New York City Police Department, with the arrests of over 7 organizers, protesters continued to march undeterred and affirmed that they will not stop until a ceasefire is declared and Palestine is free.