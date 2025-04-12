IV Dilemmas conference calls for a new economic paradigm for the sovereignty of the Global South

Economists, intellectuals, and movement leaders gathered in São Paulo, Brazil, to discuss new models of development and ways to overcome capitalism.

April 12, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

The IV International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference: Perspectives for Social Transformation, held in São Paulo from April 7 to 10, was convened to “discuss and propose concrete economic and social solutions to the various crises caused by capitalism and neoliberalism worldwide, including actions to combat hunger, social inequalities, and the environmental crisis.” Peoples Dispatch spoke to participants about the importance of the gathering in today’s context.


