Over the last few days, disturbing images have emerged from the Gaza strip of Israel’s continuous assault on the people of Gaza. Footage of children charred to death circulated online after Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes targeting encampments for displaced people and residential areas across the besieged enclave, killing dozens.

The aerial attacks rocked the Al-Mawasi and Bani Suhaila areas in the southern city of Khan Younis, and the northern cities of Beit Lahia and Jabalia. In Bani Suhaila 10 members from the Al-Baraka family were killed, while a large number of others were wounded.

The Executive Director of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, expressed her concern about the killing of children in Gaza in a post on X on Thursday, April 17:

“The last 24 hours were deadly for children in Gaza. Airstrikes on tents in Gaza reportedly killed 15 children, including a child with disabilities who burned to death. Images of children burning while sheltering in makeshift tents should shake us all to our core,” Russell stated.

The UNICEF official pointed out in another post that “since the ceasefire broke on March 18, nearly 600 children in Gaza have reportedly been killed and over 1,600 injured.”

On March 31, UNICEF said in a report that over 15,000 children were killed and 34,000 others injured, while about one million were repeatedly displaced and deprived of their right to basic services during Israel’s 18-month genocidal aggression on Gaza.

Massacres committed in Al-Mawasi once again despite its designation as a “safe zone”

Since the beginning of the genocide in late 2023, Israel designated Al-Mawasi as a “safe zone” and reportedly asked the people of Gaza to evacuate their areas and go there. However, the Israeli warplanes committed multiple massacres in the area during its genocidal aggression that lasted for over one year and a half.

Survivors of Thursday’s attack in Al-Mawasi told AFP that they were surprised by the assault, which they described as “a large explosion at the densely packed encampment that set multiple tents ablaze.”

“We were sitting peacefully in the tent, under God’s protection, when we suddenly saw something red glowing, and then the tent exploded, and the surrounding caught fire,” Israa Abu al-Rus, one of the survivors stated.

“This is supposed to be a safe area in Al-Mawasi,” Abu al-Rus added. “We fled the tent towards the sea and saw the tents burning.”