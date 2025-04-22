Iran seeks complete removal of all sanctions and a guarantee that future US regimes will not renege on their commitments of a deal like what the Trump administration did with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed the advancement of the ongoing indirect talks with the US over its nuclear program. According to reports, the sides will begin their technical meetings at the expert level on Wednesday, April 23.

The expert-level meetings will “discuss the design of a framework for a possible deal,” Araghchi claimed at the conclusion of the second round of talks in Rome on April 19. He also confirmed that expert level meetings will be followed by the third round of talks in Muscat, Oman on April 26.

The indirect talks between Iran and the US began on April 12 in Muscat, Oman. In the first two rounds of talks, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi has played the role of the mediator. The Iranian delegation has been headed by Araghchi while the US delegation is led by Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran dismissed a media report claiming it has offered “a joint venture to run its nuclear enrichment facilities” as reported by the New York Times. It called such claims speculation and warned that such “sensationalism” will undermine the “diplomatic seriousness” of the talks.

Talking to the press on Monday, the spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, claimed that “the details of the negotiations are not to be discussed in the media, and we do not confirm any of the issues raised” in such reports.

Lifting of sanctions must lead to tangible effects

Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s central objective in the indirect negotiations with the US is the termination of all sanctions. He specified that termination of sanctions must “lead to tangible effects.” In other words, Iran “must be able to carry out its economic, commercial, and banking activity normally.”

He also sought “assurances that past negative experiences will not be repeated.”

Iran has maintained that since Trump unilaterally withdrew his country’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – signed in 2015 – in May 2018 and imposed unlawful sanctions, the US cannot be trusted until there are concrete guarantees in the deal that such actions won’t happen again.

“Past experiences have taught us that empty promises are insufficient. We need irreversible measures,” Baghaei said.

Europeans should not echo US pressure tactics

Baghaei informed that Iran is in regular contact with all the other signatories of the JCPOA including its European countries, the UK, France, and Germany. However, he criticized their “unconstructive” role because they repeatedly threatened to call for snapback sanctions against Iran.

He claimed that the JCPOA and the UN resolution 2231 – which is based on the deal – very much remain in force and all its signatories have obligations under it. He asked the European signatories to fulfill their obligations under the deal instead of “echoing US pressure tactics.”

The European signatories must decide whether they are “facilitators or obstructionists” in reviving the nuclear deal.

Though none of the European signatories of the deal formally withdrew from it, Iran has claimed they have failed to fulfill their part under it. Recently, they also threatened to seek the snapback of all international sanctions against Iran which were removed by the UN under the resolution 2231, following the signing of the JCPOA.

Baghaei also criticized the role played by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the leadership of Rafael Grossi claiming it has failed to maintain its neutrality and acted “politically” to serve the US-led pressure campaign against Iran.

The IAEA chief visited Iran last week claiming talks between Iran and the US are at a very crucial stage. He insinuated that Iran is at the verge of making nuclear weapons saying “we know we don’t have much time. So this is why I am here.”

Iran has always denied it has any intention to develop nuclear weapons. It asked Grossi to avoid “politically motivated narratives” and stick to IAEA’s technical mandate.

Coordination with Russia and China

Iran also confirmed again on Monday that it has kept its “long-term” allies Russia and China informed about the developments in the talks with the US. Both China and Russia are signatories of the JCPOA. And Iran has openly stated its intent to coordinate its moves in the US talks with Russia and China.

Araghchi was in Russia last week before the second round of talks. He is visiting China on Wednesday, before the third round of talks on April 26.

In an interview with RT, Araghchi also expressed Iran’s willingness to expand the trilateral talks over Iran’s nuclear program with Russia and China to include other matters of international significance.

“Iran, China and Russia-in a coordinated move-can take effective steps towards international peace” he said. He described working with these two long-term partners as necessary given the current global scenario, IRNA reported.