Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded the US must seek complete destruction of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure in the talks

Iran strongly objected to Israel’s attempts to “dictate terms” in its ongoing indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear program. On Monday, April 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alleged that Israel is trying to sabotage the diplomatic path and endanger peace in the region.

“Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

Araghchi was responding to Netanyahu who repeated on Sunday that the objective of the ongoing talks between the US and Iran must be the “complete destruction” of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Netanyahu was speaking in Jerusalem and referenced the example of Libya, which in 2003 announced complete destruction of all its weapons of mass destruction under international surveillance. Libya ultimately gave up all its nuclear, chemical, biological, and missile weapon programs.

“Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response,” Araghchi said.

“What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what Trump can or cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran,” Araghchi wondered and hoped that “our US counterparts are equally steadfast.”

Iran and the US have had three rounds of indirect talks so far over the fate of Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions imposed against it. Two rounds were held in Muscat, Oman and one in Rome, all under Omani mediation.

It has been stated by the parties that the objective of the talks is to make sure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons and all sanctions against it are lifted. Iran has maintained that it will not give up its civilian nuclear program at any cost.

Third round of talks

The technical round of talks between the experts which was scheduled to be held on April 23 was delayed and only began on Saturday, April 26. Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed the delay was logical as “technical discussions are always time consuming.”

Baghaei also confirmed that the fourth round of talks between Iran and the US will be held on May 3 without confirming the venue.

Baghaei also responded to Netanyahu’s statement claiming that “the Zionist regime’s officials are trying to make such statements with two goals: to overshadow the genocide taking place in occupied Palestine and to destroy any diplomatic process in the region.”

Israel repeatedly threatened attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities calling them a threat to its own existence. Iran has maintained that US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 was a result of Israeli pressure.

Earlier this month, a media report claimed the Trump administration was not willing to support an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. It rather chose to engage Iran in negotiation. However, the report also indicated that despite Trump’s reluctance to support such strikes, Israel has not ruled out such a strike in the near future.

Replying to Israeli threats, Iran has warned that an attack on its nuclear facilities would be considered a declaration of war. Araghchi reiterated the position on Monday claiming, “there is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated.”