The ceasefire announcement came less than 48 hours after the US joined Israel’s unprovoked aggression on Iran, striking its nuclear sites.

On Monday afternoon, US President Donald Trump posted a confusing message on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming that a ceasefire had been agreed to by Israel and Iran.

The ceasefire would allegedly begin after “Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!” the president announced. “Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE” he claimed, asserting that the war “could have gone on for years” but “never will!”

The US president’s social media post was met with widespread skepticism and uncertainty. Shortly after the “ceasefire” announcement, Israel launched its most extensive attack on Tehran since the war started, with multiple air strikes exploding across the Iranian capital.

Responding to the “ceasefire”, Iranian news outlet Press TV reported that Trump’s claims were completely false and that “no official or unofficial ceasefire proposal has been received by Iran”. The report argued that the announcement was made with the aim of “diverting public opinion from the recent humiliation of the United States” after its bases in the region suffered major attacks.

“As of now, there is NO “agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed in a post on X. However, he added that if Israel “stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Iran strikes major US military base in Qatar in retaliatory attack

Earlier on June 23, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched “powerful and devastating” missile strikes on the headquarters of the US Air Force Command in Qatar, known as Al-Udeid. The Iranian Armed Forces announced the successful operation against the most strategic asset of the US in West Asia in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the operation codenamed “Tidings of Victory” was carried out in retaliation for the “blatant military aggression” by the US against three Iranian nuclear facilities less than two days ago.

The IRGC added that it targeted the largest US military base in the West Asia region, with the same number of bombs used by the United States against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Shortly before the attack was launched, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran must defend itself.

“We neither started the war nor desired it; but we will not leave aggression against Great Iran unanswered,” the president stated.

“With all our being, we will stand for the security of this Dear Nation and respond to every wound inflicted on Iran’s body with faith, wisdom, and resolve.”

Gulf countries hosting US bases close their airspace

Promptly after Iran’s strikes targeted Al-Udeid, the Gulf Arab countries that currently host US military bases, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decided to shut down their airspace as a precautionary measure.

Following Iran’s retaliation, Trump calls for “peace”

Trump’s “ceasefire” announcement came after the US military base in Qatar was successfully hit with a barrage of missiles.

The retaliatory attack may have startled US President Donald Trump, who seems to have ruled out the possibility that Iran would dare attack US targets.

Trump’s comments on the attack were notably lacking his usual defiant and brazen tone, especially when speaking to Iran or its allies in the Axis of Resistance.

Instead of directly addressing Iran’s successful operation and a potential US response to it, Trump attacked the media in the US for reporting about the minimal damage to Iran’s nuclear sites from the unprovoked US aggression over the weekend. Trump accused the media of triggering Tehran’s retaliation by publishing “fake news” that undermined the US attacks.

“The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible … It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!” Trump wrote in his first of a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

In subsequent posts, Trump implied that he seeks “peace” in the West Asia region, which has endured a horrific genocide, large-scale devastation, and expanding military aggression by Israel for nearly two years with the full support of the United States.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered … NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” Trump said in a second post.

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded,” a third post reads.

“CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!” Trump reiterated in yet another post before making a confusing, and possibly misleading, announcement about a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“We will not submit to anyone’s harassment,” says Khamenei

Defying the Trump administration following his country’s retaliatory attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote a post on X, with a photo showing the US flag burning:

“We didn’t harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances. And we will not submit to anyone’s harassment.”

No threat to our brotherly and friendly Qatar: Iran responds to Doha’s condemnation

The spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, condemned Iran’s attack on Al-Udeid in a statement issued on X on Monday.

The Qatari diplomat called the attack a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.”

He also warned that his country “reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law.

However, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) confirmed that the strikes on Al-Udeid base were “far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.”

The SNSC further reassured Doha: “This measure (Iran’s missile attack) did not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people.”

The council also emphasized that “the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar.”

Iran escalates its retaliatory strikes against Israel with new multi-warhead ballistic missiles

Hours before the US base in Qatar was attacked, the IRGC launched its 21st wave of missile strikes on different areas across the territories occupied by Israel.

The IRGC pointed out in a statement that the multi-warhead ballistic missile known as Kheibar or Qadr-H, was used for the first time in this wave of strikes.

Attacks on the occupied territories continued throughout the early hours of June 24 Tehran time. “The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am,” said Iranian FM Araghchi in his most recent post on X, reminding the US and Israel that his country does not intend to continue their attacks if Israel ceases its illegal aggression by 4am.

However, Araghchi added, “our brave Armed Forces remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood.”