South Africans activists on the Freedom Flotilla, including Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela. Have been released and deported to Jordan after being detained for several days following international pressure.

Six South African activists detained by Israeli authorities after participating in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla have been released and deported to Jordan, following intervention by the South African government and international pressure demanding their release.

The flotilla, which was intercepted in international waters, sought to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. Among the South Africans on board was Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, grandson of the late President Nelson Mandela.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed that it had been formally notified by Israeli authorities regarding the status of the detained citizens. “We have received confirmation that the individuals in question are scheduled to be released from detention and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan tomorrow morning,” the statement read.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in securing the activists’ release. “We appreciate the cooperation and coordination, both domestically and internationally, that ensured the safe return of our citizens,” Lamola said.

The South African government reiterated its commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Palestine. The flotilla’s interception has drawn renewed attention to Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza.

Mass protests have continued to erupt across the world in solidarity with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla and to demand the release of activists detained by Israel. Demonstrations were held in Spain, Italy, France, Romania, and the Netherlands, as thousands called for an end to the blockade on Gaza and for the immediate release of those on board the flotilla.

The wave of global mobilization comes amid South Africa’s heightened diplomatic and legal efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza. Earlier this year, South Africa brought a case before the International Court of Justice on Israel committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The case, filed in December 2023, argues that Israel’s military campaign and blockade violate the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.