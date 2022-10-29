Israeli armed forces kill six Palestinians in night raids in Nablus

October 29, 2022 by surangyak

At least six Palestinians were killed and close to two dozen others were wounded when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at different places in the occupied West Bank. According to several eyewitnesses, Israeli forces stormed the old city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank at around 1 AM. Snipers from the force occupied the rooftops of buildings surrounding the Nablus city center and fired at people.The UN has described 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2006.

               

