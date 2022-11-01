Bringing hope back to Brazil

Thousands took to the streets of Brazil to celebrate Lula’s victory in the Brazilian presidential elections held on Sunday, October 30.

November 01, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) emerged victorious in the Brazilian presidential elections held on October 30 defeating incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro. His victory brings hope to progressive political movements in the country as well as the people of Brazil who have been tormented by multiple governments in the last six years following the ousting of Dilma Rousseff.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print