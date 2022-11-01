Thousands took to the streets of Brazil to celebrate Lula’s victory in the Brazilian presidential elections held on Sunday, October 30.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) emerged victorious in the Brazilian presidential elections held on October 30 defeating incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro. His victory brings hope to progressive political movements in the country as well as the people of Brazil who have been tormented by multiple governments in the last six years following the ousting of Dilma Rousseff.