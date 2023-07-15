Hundreds of members of trade unions, social movements, left parties and individuals gathered in Sao Paulo in solidarity with six women MPs from left-wing parties. These MPs have been facing relentless attacks in the Brazilian Congress from members of right-wing parties, including the Liberal Party of the former president Jair Bolsonaro. The right-wing majority Congress has been constantly attempting to push regressive measures, such as the “Marco Temporal” Bill (or Time Limit proposal) and the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission on MST. At this demonstration, hundreds gathered to show their support to the left MPs and denounce the right-wing attacks.