Over 26,000 people have been injured and around 1.5 million displaced out of a total population of 2.3 million since Israel started its war on Gaza on October 7. Israeli forces have also killed over 150 people in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem

Gaza faced yet another communications black out on Monday, November 6 even as reports emerged of Israeli planes bombing more residential areas and killing dozens of civilians on the 31st day of its war.

On Sunday night and on Monday morning, Israeli forces bombed over 450 Palestinian locations in the besieged Palestinian territory, killing dozens of Palestinians, including children and women.

The total number of Palestinians killed has crossed the 10,000 mark and over 26,000 have been injured in Israel’s indiscriminate bombings and ground offensive. Over 1,000 Palestinians are also reported missing and are likely to be buried in the debris created by Israel’s war planes targeting residential areas, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says the confirmed number of Palestinians murdered by Israel since the beginning of the Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza has climbed to 9,770, with thousands of people, including children, missing.#GazaGenocide #ceasefireInGazaNOW pic.twitter.com/hZXQHbv5YH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 6, 2023

Israel has also launched a ground offensive inside Gaza. Its forces claimed on Monday that they have divided the besieged Palestinian territory into two. They also repeated their ultimatum asking all residents to leave northern Gaza.

66 Palestinians were reportedly killed when Israel bombed residential buildings in Deir al-Balah and al-Zawayida in central Gaza on Monday.

Internet services and telecommunications shut down in Gaza for the third time since October 7. Israel on Monday once again disrupted the power supply to Al-Shifa hospital. The largest hospital in Gaza has faced repeated attacks in its vicinity and is running out of fuel, medicine, and space, caused both by the Israeli blockade and due to the surge in the number of patients.

There are over 40,000 people seeking refuge in the hospital at the moment according to Al-Jazeera.

More killed in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces have also killed 155 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7, two of them on Monday.

One of the Palestinians killed was just 16 years old. Israel alleged that he attacked two of their soldiers, wounding them seriously with a knife before he was shot dead, Wafa reported.

Over 70 other Palestinians were arrested from different parts of the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation forces in late night raids conducted on Sunday and early morning on Monday.

The arrested include activist Ahed Tamimi who was arrested from her house near Ramallah in a raid.

Israeli forces detain non-violent resistance icon Ahed Tamimi. In ‘18 Israeli forces detained her after she slapped an Israeli soldier harassing her in her home after her cousin was shot in the head. Her father was detained a week ago. Israel has detained 2000+ 🇵🇸s in past month https://t.co/4s2vphQ0Rt — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) November 6, 2023

Israeli occupation forces have now arrested over 2,150 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7.

Highest UN casualties ever

A joint statement issued by 18 UN agencies, including UNICEF and UNRWA, on Monday, reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The statement noted that tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the conflict.

The statement also pointed out that more than 88 UNRWA staff have been killed since the beginning of the war, which is the highest number of UN fatalities ever recorded.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Turkey during his latest trip to the region. He also visited the occupied West Bank and Iraq on Sunday in an attempt to win support for the Israeli war.

Turkey has joined the group of countries who have withdrawn their ambassadors from Israel in protest against its genocide in Gaza.

A large number of protesters demonstrated in front of the US air base in Turkey opposing Blinken’s visit and demanding that Turkey sever diplomatic relations with Israel completely.

Demonstrators in the southern Turkish province of Adana tried to break into the Incirlik US military base. In response, police used force to scatter them, just prior to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Turkey. The protest, initially organized by the IHH Humanitarian… pic.twitter.com/3ZsAIAv2WJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 6, 2023

On Sunday evening, an Israeli drone attacked a car in southern Lebanon, killing three children and injuring an elderly woman, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Hezbollah responded to the death of Lebanese children by firing rockets inside a northern Israeli town killing at least one person.

Blinken threatened countries and groups in the region against any attempts to intervene in the war in Gaza. The US also announced the deployment of a nuclear submarine in the region on Monday.

The US has already increased the presence of its armed forces in the region following Israeli aggression in Gaza and has supplied armaments to Israel for the war.