Hundreds of health workers and demonstrators gathered outside of New York City Hall in solidarity with Palestinian health workers on the night of November 3. Demonstrators rallied in their scrubs and white coats, honoring the many health care workers who have lost their lives in Gaza. Since October 7, at least 150 health care workers have been killed by Israel in Gaza. Demonstrators stood in vigil to honor the slaughtered health care workers, calling for an end to the Israeli assault in Gaza, access to medical care in the Strip, and an end to US aid to Israel, free healthcare for all including those in the US, and no institutional retaliation for healthcare workers in support of Palestine. The protest was organized by NYC Healthcare Workers for Palestine.

“We are particularly horrified by the targeted attacks on healthcare facilities and the cutting off of essential supplies like food, water and fuel to all of Gaza. The Ministry of Health in Gaza declared the complete collapse of the health system in hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Their hospitals are being bombed or are shuddering from lack of supplies and fuel,” said Allison, a member of NYC Healthcare Workers for Palestine and Left Voice.

Israel has struck several hospitals since the start of its genocidal bombardment of Gaza last month—striking three hospitals on November 3 alone. Israel justifies the targeting of hospitals through claims that Hamas militants are headquartered underneath in order to use innocent civilians as “human shields.”

On November 5, amid yet another telecommunications blackout perpetrated by Israel, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 2.3 million Gazans were unable to access emergency healthcare services. Due to Israel’s ongoing siege against the strip, several hospitals have run out of fuel and essential medical supplies.

“Patients are undergoing C-sections and amputations with limited anesthesia. People are being forced to drink contaminated water rife with bacteria that will lead to violent intestinal diseases. Health professionals have been forced to treat bacterial wound infections with vinegar from corner shops,” said Allison. “There aren’t enough ventilators for patients who require life support or incubators for newborns. Patients on dialysis are condemned to die when their hospitals finally can no longer provide that service.”