The South African government is also considering action against the Israeli ambassador over his disrespectful and derogatory remarks about the government and people of the country

The South African government on Monday, November 6, announced the recall of all its diplomats along with its diplomatic mission to Israel over the genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Describing the Israeli assault as a “genocide”, foreign minister Naledi Pandor said over a press conference that South Africa is “extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment.”

Additionally, it is reported that action is being considered against the Israeli ambassador in South Africa over disrespectful and derogatory remarks about the government and South Africans in general, following widespread criticism and protests within the country against Israel.

Since the Israeli assault on Gaza began on October 7, Israeli airstrikes, shelling and ground attacks have so far killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including close to 4,000 children and thousands of women.

The Israeli war was launched in response to an armed offensive mounted by Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



The decision taken by the African National Congress-led government of president Cyril Ramaphosa, also comes amid nationwide protests calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador, with some even calling for the country to cut all diplomatic ties with Israel.

According to the minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the diplomats will be withdrawn from Tel Aviv and will return to Pretoria. She further noted that the Israeli ambassador’s position in the country has become “untenable” owing to their recent remarks.

South Africa, since the end of apartheid, has been among the most vocal and foremost supporters of the Palestinian cause. It has also echoed calls for a humanitarian ceasefire to be implemented immediately to prevent further civilian deaths and human suffering.

Calls for the ceasefire have been rapidly growing globally, with numerous countries, the United Nations, human rights groups, and aid agencies, along with millions of people marching around the world calling on Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

Israel has however refused to implement a ceasefire, with its biggest backer, the United States, also refraining from urging Israel to agree to one.

Aside from South Africa, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Jordan, Bahrain, and Turkey, have recalled their ambassadors from Israel in the past few weeks. Bolivia has severed its diplomatic relations with Israel completely in the wake of the Israeli war on Gaza.