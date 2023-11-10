The people shut it down for Palestine

On November 9, thousands of people disrupted business as usual in solidarity with Palestine. Peoples Dispatch brings you a report on this day of action

November 10, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Across the United States, Israeli occupation’s biggest financier, people took action in solidarity with Palestine on November 9, determined to disrupt the “business as usual” that has led to over 11,000 killed in the Gaza Strip.

The call to “Shut It Down for Palestine” was convened by the Palestinian Youth Movement, National Students for Justice in Palestine, the ANSWER Coalition, the People’s Forum, the International Peoples’ Assembly, Al-Awda-NY, and the Palestinian American Community Center (PACC)-NJ.

Peoples Dispatch was on the ground covering the actions in New York City.


