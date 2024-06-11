Tens of thousands formed a people’s red line for Palestine around the White House against Joe Biden administration’s active role in the genocide in Gaza.

Peoples Dispatch was on the ground in front of the White House on June 8, where 100,000 had traveled to send a message to Joe Biden against the administration’s bankrolling and complicity in genocide.

We spoke to movement leaders and demonstrators who expressed disapproval of their government’s funding of Israel and the ongoing occupation and genocide of the Palestinian people.

The day’s mobilization concluded with the People’s Court of Justice, which gathered to put Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Lloyd Austin, and Anthony Blinken for trial for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. We spoke to Brian Becker, executive director of the ANSWER Coalition who told us about the importance of such a tribunal.