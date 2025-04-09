Thousands march for Palestine, call for release of Rumeysa Ozturk, Mahmoud Khalil, and others

The march was endorsed by over 200 organizations including the Palestine Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, the People’s Forum, Democratic Socialists of America, Jewish Voice for Peace, US Palestinian Community Network, American Muslims for Palestine, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

April 09, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

Thousands of students, workers, and activists marched in Washington, DC this past weekend against Trump’s policies, demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza and to call for the release of students including Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil from ICE custody.


