The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on July 21 announced the launch of drone strikes on multiple targets in Yemen’s western Hodeidah port on the Red Sea.

According to the statement, the drones struck engineering equipment that was being used to repair the infrastructure of the port, which had already been destroyed by Israel in previous attacks.

They also hit fuel tanks and vessels, which Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement allegedly used to launch attacks against Israel and ships sailing to Israeli ports.

Shortly after the aggression was carried out, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened that Ansar Allah will face the same fate as Tehran, referring to Israel’s 12-day unprovoked war on Iran last month.

“Yemen’s law is Tehran’s law. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for firing missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel,” Katz warned.

The offensive is the 12th to be launched by the IOF against Yemen, since Ansar Allah began their military operations against Israel in October 2023, in retaliation for its genocidal aggression on the Gaza strip.

Ansar Allah responds to Israel with a wave of drone attacks

Hours after Israel carried out aerial attacks on Hodeidah port, the Ansar Allah-led Yemeni Armed Forces launched drone strikes on five strategic sites in southern and central Israel.

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a televised statement on Monday, that the targeted sites included Lod Airport (also known as Ben Gurion Airport), a military site in the occupied city of Jaffa, the Umm Al-Rashrash port (also known as Eliat port), Ramon Airport, and a vital site in the occupied city of Ashdod.

Sare’e affirmed that the operation achieved its goals successfully. He also asserted that Yemen has succeeded in confronting Israel’s recurrent aggression during the past few months, and is ready to confront any future hostilities, which aim to hinder the Arab country from “fulfilling its religious, moral and humanitarian duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The Yemeni official affirmed that Ansar Allah’s operations will continue until Israel stops its aggression and lifts the blockade on Gaza.