“People’s struggles and international solidarity helped defeat lawfare against Lula”

Mônica Valente of Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT) talks about how they resisted the campaign of lawfare against Lula and what this election means for the country’s future

October 01, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Mônica Valente of Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT) talks about how her organization and progressive movements in Brazil faced the campaign of lawfare orchestrated by the Brazilian right. She explains how the relentless struggle of the people and the solidarity from all parts of the world helped beat the campaign against Lula. She also talks about what the current election means for the people of Brazil.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
