Mônica Valente of Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT) talks about how they resisted the campaign of lawfare against Lula and what this election means for the country’s future

Mônica Valente of Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT) talks about how her organization and progressive movements in Brazil faced the campaign of lawfare orchestrated by the Brazilian right. She explains how the relentless struggle of the people and the solidarity from all parts of the world helped beat the campaign against Lula. She also talks about what the current election means for the people of Brazil.