The Syrian Foreign Ministry has recently stated that the repeated Israeli airstrikes inside its territory were coordinated with extremist forces in the country that are fighting the government

An early morning airstrike by Israel killed at least two civilians and caused material damage in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, April 4, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. This was the fourth such Israeli airstrike inside Syria in the past week.

“At 00:15 A.M on Tuesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region,” SANA reported, quoting an unnamed military source.

BREAKING NEWS: Intense Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, the 4th attack on Syria this week. VIDEO Syrian air defence interceptions pic.twitter.com/VF2PYOjrd2 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 3, 2023

On April 2, Israel had carried out multiple airstrikes inside Syria’s Homs province, using Lebanese airspace. At least five soldiers of the Syrian armed forces were wounded in the attack.

During similar airstrikes on March 30 and 31, two military advisors from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) were killed in Damascus.

Israel has carried out hundreds of such airstrikes inside Syria since 2011, which are deemed illegal and in violation of international laws. Israel rarely takes responsibility for these strikes, but when it does, it tries to justify them as defensive moves against alleged Iranian threats.

Israeli airstrikes have also targeted airports in Syria and caused damage, which is affecting relief work in earthquake-affected regions of the country.

The UNSC has, however, failed to take action on complaints filed by both the Lebanese and Syrians against Israeli violations of their sovereignty.

Following the strikes on March 31, the Syrian Foreign Ministry had issued a statement claiming that the Israeli airstrikes are coordinated with extremist forces in the country.

The statement claims that “these repeated attacks show the close coordination between …Israel and terrorist groups….. The coordination proves beyond any doubt the deliberate intentions against Syria, which aim to prolong the crisis and delete the country’s capabilities,” The Cradle reported.

The Iranian government also called the Israeli airstrikes in Syria “terrorist acts” and said that such acts “will not go unanswered.” Thousands of Iranians participated in the funeral procession of the two IRGC soldiers killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday.