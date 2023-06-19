Close to a 100 Palestinians were wounded in the raid. Israeli forces shot at ambulances and paramedics and tried to prevent them from reaching the injured and providing medical attention

Israeli security forces conducted a massive raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, June 19. Latest reports state that at least five Palestinians were killed and 91 others injured in the raid. One of those killed was a minor. A Palestinian journalist was also wounded.

Israeli forces claimed the raid was to arrest two armed Palestinians. One of the targets is reportedly the son of an “imprisoned Hamas leader.”

Reports noted that the Israeli forces deliberately targeted journalists by surrounding them from all sides and shooting at them with live ammunition and sniper fire. The Israeli forces reportedly also shot at ambulances and paramedics and tried to prevent them from reaching the injured and providing medical attention.

The Palestinian health ministry has said that among the 91 injured, at least 10 are in a critical condition. Those killed were identified as Khaled Asa’sah (21), Qassam Abu Siryie (29), Qassam Sariya (19), and Ahmad Saqer (15). A large contingent of Israeli soldiers, fully equipped with armored military vehicles, advanced weapons, drones, and military helicopters, took part in the raid. Palestinian residents protesting the Israeli invasion were attacked by Israeli soldiers with toxic gas, stun grenades, and live ammunition. The soldiers also invaded the home of a former Palestinian detainee who was recently freed.

Palestinian armed fighters from the Jenin battalion of the al-Quds brigade, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, resisted the raid by shooting back at occupation forces, causing injuries and damage to their vehicles. Seven Israeli soldiers were injured in retaliatory fire from Palestinian fighters. The Israeli army announced that one of the soldiers was in a critical condition.



The raid was condemned by Gaza-based Hamas and the PIJ, who expressed solidarity with the fighters trying to stave off the Israeli invasion and called for Palestinians to protest in large numbers. Neighboring Egypt also denounced the raid, calling it a violation of international law, and asked the international community to put pressure on Israel to immediately de-escalate the situation.

Israel has been carrying out similar raids across the occupied West Bank, killing and wounding hundreds of Palestinians including women and children. Since the beginning of this year, Israel has killed at least 166 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, a large majority of them in similar violent raids.