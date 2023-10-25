Israeli assault on Gaza continues

While the world cries out in horror, Israel has doubled down on its bombing campaign and violent rhetoric against Palestinian people

October 25, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

For more than two weeks, Israel has been causing incalculable destruction in Gaza with the death toll surpassing 6,500. However, an unprecedented number of massive demonstrations are being held across the world in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Even still, the leaders of Global North continue to support Israel in its war crimes.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
