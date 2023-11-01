The forces stated that the decision was made in affirmation of the stand taken by the Yemeni people in support of the Palestinian cause

The Yemeni Armed Forces, under the Ansar Allah (Houthi) command, announced on October 31 that they had launched a “barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles and numerous drones on various Israeli positions in the occupied territories”.

In the video statement issued on Tuesday, Yahya Sare’e, spokesperson for the armed forces, said that “the Yemeni Armed Forces assures that this operation is the third of its kind in solidarity with our brothers in Palestine, and we assure the continuation of such operations using missiles and drones until Israel ceases its aggression.”

The declaration came as Israel continued its horrific bombardment of Gaza. Since October 7, Israeli forces’ airstrikes have killed over 8,500 Palestinians.

“We affirm that the position of our Yemeni people towards the Palestinian issue is firm and principled, and that the Palestinian people have the full right to self-defense in pursuit of their full legitimate rights.” Sare’e had said in his statement, issued earlier in the day.

The Israeli occupation military had stated on Tuesday that it had used the “Arrow” aerial defense system to intercept a surface-to-surface missile launched from the “Red Sea area”. It also stated that its fighter jets had intercepted another “aerial threat” in the area in the morning.

“The Zionist enemy entity’s ongoing execution of crimes and killings against the people of Gaza Strip and all of occupied Palestine destabilizes the region and extends the circle of conflict,” Sare’e had warned in his address.

He added that the military’s decision to intervene was “out of a sense of religious, moral, humanitarian and national responsibility, and in response to the demands of our Yemeni people.”

People in the Arab region and across the world have continued to organize massive demonstrations to express their steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Israel bombed three refugee camps in Gaza on October 31, including the al-Shati and al-Nuseirat. Massive casualties have been reported from the Jabalia camp, where Israel dropped six one-ton bombs. Initial estimates from the Gaza health ministry state that at least 400 people were killed and injured.

Meanwhile, as regional tensions continue to rise, the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has already been engaged in intense clashes against the Israeli occupation forces since October 7.

Hezbollah announced on October 31 that its fighters had targeted and killed Israeli forces and had destroyed military equipment in attacks on several military sites along the border in the north, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the news organization on Tuesday, the Yemen’s Prime Minister, Abdulaziz Bin Habtoor had also emphasized Sana’a’s “unconditional solidarity with our people in Gaza, all of Palestine, southern Lebanon, and the Golan Heights, and in every inch of Arab land.”

The operations being conducted by Hezbollah, and now the Yemeni Armed Forces, are taking place as the US and its imperialist allies accelerate a military build-up in the region. While the US had already dispatched warships, it has since sent droves of both military and civilian heavy aircrafts carrying equipment and armaments including artillery shells to Israel.

As per a report in Haaretz, US heavy transport planes also landed at the Muwaffaq Salti Jordanian Air Force base on Tuesday, where US forces have also been redeployed. British, Dutch, and US aircrafts carrying arms and forces have also landed at the British Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

Canada has also sent transport aircrafts, along with Germany, which has also deployed rapid reaction forces. Flights from these countries have similarly arrived in Lebanon, and US transport planes have also landed in Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain.