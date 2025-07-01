Iran is standing alone, yes. But it carries on its shoulders the weight of generations who have suffered under imperialism, sanctions, and subjugation.

Several days have passed since the direct military confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Israeli regime began, and it is already clear that this is not just another regional skirmish. What we are witnessing is not merely a missile exchange – it is a geopolitical inflection point that may well mark the beginning of the end of the US-led unipolar order.

Israel, in an astonishing strategic miscalculation, assumed it could treat Iran the way it has treated Syria, Iraq, or Gaza – using precision airstrikes, psychological warfare, and information control to force retreat. But Iran’s response was anything but predictable. The missiles that struck deep into Haifa and Tel Aviv did more than inflict physical damage – they shattered the illusion of “absolute deterrence” that the West has cultivated for decades.

This war is not just about Iran; it is a defining moment for the Global South.

But the deeper significance of this moment lies in the test it poses to countries like China, Russia, Pakistan, South Africa, Venezuela, and others in the Global South. For years, these states have talked about creating a multipolar world, breaking free from US hegemony, and building a new international order. But if they remain passive or indifferent in this moment of global consequence, all of that rhetoric may collapse into irrelevance.

The Global South today is not the same as it was in the 20th century. These are not merely weak, aid-dependent nations. These are rising powers with significant economic and even military capabilities. China is the world’s second-largest economy. Russia is a major nuclear and military power. Iran has unmatched regional missile strength. Pakistan, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Türkiye – all of them are no longer on the sidelines of history. They are part of the emerging reality.

The fear of a third world war is no longer an effective deterrent, because the balance of power has shifted. If this war escalates, and Iran decides to close the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy will suffocate. This is not a threat – it is a fact. Western capitals know this. Right now, dozens of think tanks in Washington, Brussels, and Tel Aviv are analyzing the potential collapse of global supply chains, oil markets, and financial systems if Hormuz is shut down.

But this is not about fear – this is about choice.

Does the Global South want to watch history from the sidelines, or shape it?

The world is watching China and Russia. If they fail to step up – politically, economically, and yes, if necessary, militarily – then the promise of a “new global order” will ring hollow. This is the test. Not in statements – but in action.

Iran is standing alone, yes. But it carries on its shoulders the weight of generations who have suffered under imperialism, sanctions, and subjugation. If Iran wins this war, it is not just a victory for a nation – it is a victory for all of us.

Perhaps it will mark the fall of the dollar. Perhaps the end of Western media dominance. Perhaps the birth of a new economic and political paradigm.

Whatever comes, this moment does not belong to Iran alone.

It belongs to us – the Global South.

Peiman Salehi is an Iranian political philosopher and international affairs analyst. He writes on civilizational state theory, multipolarity, and critiques of liberalism.