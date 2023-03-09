Venezuelan socialist feminist organizations unite with others across the globe on International Working Women’s Day to call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia–Ukraine war

On this year’s International Working Women’s Day, feminist organizations are uniting across the globe to denounce NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine that has taken countless lives and plunged the people of the world, especially the Global South, into crisis after crisis.

One such organization is the socialist Venezuelan Popular Feminism platform, agitating for a peaceful resolution to the Russia–Ukraine war. The organization formulated the following statement:

The Venezuelan Popular Feminism platform joins the international day of agitation for peace and against war, called by the anti-war women’s movement CODEPINK Women for Peace, on the occasion of International Working Women’s Day this March 8, 2023.

“Let’s do everything we can… so that this difficult hour that we are living, becomes the hour of the peoples, the hour of justice, the only way to true peace… let’s save the world,” said Commander Hugo Chavez on November 10, 2001, before the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Faithful to the socialist, feminist and pacifist legacy of Comandante Chávez, our platform for Venezuelan Popular Feminism follows this call to save the planet from the patriarchal, warlike, racist, classist, predatory and impoverishing policies of global capitalism.

The new national security strategy of the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies to stop the rise of Russia and China in world geopolitics consists of renewing the Cold War and generating chaos throughout the world.

To this end, they are waging a proxy war against Russia, accompanied by a campaign to blame it for the conflict with Ukraine, while the United Nations General Assembly silently contemplates NATO’s involvement and the supply of arms to Kiev.

They plunder the riches of the Syrian Arab Republic, through a war of plunder, which this month will be twelve years old, and which has caused a deep humanitarian crisis, aggravated by the earthquake which recently affected the Syrian and Turkish people.

Within the security strategy of the United States, Latin America is a very important link, and they make no secret of their intentions to take advantage of its great mineral, water and oil wealth.

We denounce the US imposition of puppet governments in our region, through lawfare and continuous coups, which denaturalize the emancipating role of women’s political participation, for example, by imposing the genocidal Dina Boluarte in Peru to exercise power in a patriarchal, racist, anti-popular and stateless manner.

Venezuela has large reserves of oil, gas, water, gold, copper, coltan and rare earth elements. For more than two decades, the Bolivarian government’s policy has been striving to break free from the neo-colonial ties imposed by the United States more than a century ago, and for this reason has been the object of numerous aggressions against its people.

After the physical disappearance of President Chavez, whose social, feminist and popular policies managed to significantly reduce hunger and poverty in our country, the United States unleashed an all-out war capable of bombing the pockets of our people; a war whose bullets are laws, decrees and unilateral coercive measures.

As of today, more than nine hundred illegal sanctions are imposed against the Venezuelan people, which threaten our economy, our fundamental human rights, our international relations and minimum conditions of existence, with the purpose of causing deep pain to the population in order to force us to change the correlation of political power in the country. The United Nations Organization has considered this to be a crime against humanity.

The coercive and unilateral measures imposed by the United States on Venezuela have caused the death of Venezuelan men and women who have had difficulties in accessing medical services and supplies, as the sanctions prevent companies from selling the required supplies to the Venezuelan State and have also hindered the purchase in the international market of raw materials for the production and feeding of our people.

In 2015, former US President Barack Obama laid the foundations of this economic war against Venezuela defining it as an unusual and extraordinary threat to the security of the United States, and this vile decree has been renewed by successor presidents who sustained the attacks against Venezuela even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no doubt about the criminal nature of this decree.

The difficulties we have gone through these years have shown that President Nicolás Maduro Moros is the president of peace, therefore, we reiterate our support for his efforts to overcome the serious effects of the onslaught of the economic war.

We call on the social movements of the world to exercise the diplomacy of the peoples as counter-hegemonic praxis to demand:

– To the U.S. government and its NATO allies the cessation of aggressions against the peoples of the world.

– To the large economic groups the cessation of the destruction of the planet and attention to the challenges presented by the global climate crisis that threatens life in all its forms.

– The lifting of sanctions and the blockade imposed by the United States and its allied governments on the more than 30 countries that suffer its cruel effects.

We declare our solidarity with the women who suffer the onslaught of conventional and non-conventional war. It is necessary to share and unify our struggles to make us strong and invincible.

Likewise, we thank the anti-war women’s movement CODEPINK for their permanent solidarity action and anti-imperialist struggle, as Venezuelan women and the people in general will never forget their courageous action to defend the sovereignty of Venezuela in the hard year 2019, protecting our diplomatic headquarters in Washington DC. The ties that unite us are unbreakable.

For the feminization of politics and the construction of lasting and enduring peace, for sisterhood and a feminist world, for the sovereignty of all the peoples of the world, we Venezuelan working women say: LET US LIVE IN PEACE, WE ARE WINNING!

FUNDACIÓN GÉNERO CON CLASE

MOV. FEMINISTA POPULAR LYDDA FRANCO FARÍAS

FUNDACIÓN VIOLETA

FRENTE NACIONAL DE DEFENSA DE LA EDUCACIÓN BOLIVARIANA

VIVAS NOS QUEREMOS

TODAS NOSOTRAS VIOLETA

CÍRCULOS FEMENINOS

MOV. FEMINISTA MIXTO CORAZONES VIOLETA

EMBAJADA DE DERECHOS HUMANOS

COLECTIVO FEMINISTA COMANDANTA ARGELIA LAYA

MUJERES POR LA VIDA- ESENCIA FEMINISTA

CORAZÓN DE MUJER

FUNDACIÓN NUESTRA CAUSA

MUJERES POR EL SOFTWARE LIBRE

CESDIEM CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS SOCIALES PARA EL DESARROLLO INTEGRAL Y EL EMPODERAMIENTO DE LA MUJER

FUNDACIÓN RETO VIOLETA

HEROÍNAS SIN BARRERAS

CONGRESO ARTICULADOR DE MUJERES DE IZQUIERDA

TODAS VENEZUELA- UNIDAS ANZOÁTEGUI

LA 5TA OLA

GRUPO DE MUJERES SOBREVIVIENTES DE VIOLENCIA MACHISTA

ROMPIENDO LA NORMA