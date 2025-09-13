Over 1000 Palestinians have been arrested in the last couple of days, after two major ambush attacks were carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the IOF in the northern West Bank.

The Saraya Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, and the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday, September 11, that they booby-trapped an Israeli vehicle in Tulkarm governorate in the northern occupied West Bank.

The two groups confirmed that the attack resulted in wounding Israeli personnel. Meanwhile, Israeli outlets reported the injury of two Israeli soldiers in the ambush shortly after it was carried out near the Nitzanei Oz military checkpoint.

In response to the attack, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have carried out sweeping operations in the city of Tulkarm for two consecutive days, and blocked the main entrances of the city.

Houses, stores, and coffee shops were raided by the IOF during the operations, and Palestinian men were forced to line up for field interrogations.

While Israeli troops have been wrapped up in Tulkarm, the Jenin Brigade, affiliated with the Saraya Al-Quds Brigades, stunned the IOF with another ambush in the vicinity of Zabouba town in the northern governorate of Jenin on Friday, September 12.

The brigade said that it trapped a number of Israeli vehicles within a field of fire, leaving casualties, without providing further details.

The two attacks were carried out by the Palestinian resistance groups, eight months after Israel launched its “Iron Wall” operation, which aimed to crush the resistance in the northern areas of the West Bank.

Israel’s deadly operations in the West Bank between January and August 2025, resulted in killing over 168 Palestinians, many of them children, according to the United Nations.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, whose homes and civilian infrastructure were demolished by the IOF in Jenin and Tulkarem, have been displaced in consequence of those operations as well.

Israel killed two displaced Palestinian children in Jenin refugee camp before the resistance carried out the attacks

On Monday, September 8, the IOF opened fire at a group of Palestinian civilians who had been displaced from Jenin refugee camp as they visited the camp to check on their houses and take some personal belongings.

At least two 14-year-old children were killed in the attack, while four others sustained injuries. The murdered children were identified as Salam Majarmah and Mohammad Alawnah.