More than 100 Palestinian aid seekers were killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours, marking the continuation of a dangerous phenomenon as hundreds of thousands starve across the enclave.

At least 80 Palestinian aid seekers were killed and hundreds more were wounded by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in two distribution centers run by the infamous US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), on Tuesday, June 17.

The massacres took place in Gaza’s southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, where thousands of starved people gathered to receive aid, before being ambushed by the IOF and bombarded with artillery shells.

Tuesday’s mass killings took place one day after the IOF shot dead 38 aid seekers, who were on their way to GHF’s delivery points in Rafah and Khan Younis, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since the GHF started its operations at the end of May, Israeli forces have carried out a series of massacres, killing over 338 aid seekers and wounding 2,831 others. These figures were provided by medical sources on Monday, before 100 others were killed in further attacks.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health states that 55,432 people have been killed in the Gaza strip, most of them women and children, since Israel started its genocidal aggression on the enclave on October 7, 2023.

The UN accuses Israel of weaponizing food and blocking lifesaving aid

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated that “Israel has weaponized food and blocked lifesaving aid” in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The senior UN official also called for an “immediate ceasefire leading to a two-State solution, with Gaza as an integral part of a Palestinian State.”